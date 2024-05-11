National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $393.49 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

