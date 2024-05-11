National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 11,946.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,350 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.27% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,499.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.