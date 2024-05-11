National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.48 Million Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 396,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $32.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.15. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

