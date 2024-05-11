National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,540 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of Celestica worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 29.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 292,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLS. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

