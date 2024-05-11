National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,901 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $79,329,000 after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

