National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.26 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.36. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

