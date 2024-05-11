National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

