National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $354.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.30 and a 200-day moving average of $371.61. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

