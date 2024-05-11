National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 58.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $32,687,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,926,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

STE opened at $231.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

