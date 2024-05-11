National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 6,913 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FTV opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,085 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

