National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

