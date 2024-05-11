National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,102 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Middleby worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Stock Up 1.3 %

MIDD opened at $138.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $109.59 and a 12 month high of $161.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIDD

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.