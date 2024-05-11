National Bank of Canada FI Sells 102,045 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,045 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Morningstar worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $1,312,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN stock opened at $298.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.66. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $316.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total transaction of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,908,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,128,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.43, for a total value of $40,257.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,726,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,516,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.08, for a total transaction of $2,110,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,908,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,128,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,379 shares of company stock worth $28,886,353 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

