National Bank of Canada FI Sells 105,683 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,773 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 105,683 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 451,710 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,351 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

