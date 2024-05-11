National Bank of Canada FI Sells 185,847 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,847 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

