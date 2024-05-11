National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,923 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

