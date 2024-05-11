National Bank of Canada FI Sells 21,063 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.17.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

