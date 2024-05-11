National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,358 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $61.92 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.