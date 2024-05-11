National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.58

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

National Research Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 49.35%.

National Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

