Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,635 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 13.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $121.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

