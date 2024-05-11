Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

