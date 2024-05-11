Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Robert Half worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $70.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

