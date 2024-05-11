Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,482 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Genpact worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at $2,031,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genpact by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

