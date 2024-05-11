Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 7,259 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.13% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 209,660 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,620,000 after acquiring an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,658,000 after acquiring an additional 153,856 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 449,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

