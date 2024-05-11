Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 19th

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Insider Activity

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

