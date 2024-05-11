Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.49

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 13578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Navigator

Navigator Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 644,011 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Navigator by 17.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 89.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after buying an additional 246,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Navigator by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.