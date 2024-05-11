Needham & Company LLC Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $33.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 16,577.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 118,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

