Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NRDY

Nerdy Trading Down 8.2 %

Nerdy stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 67,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,855,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,264,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 67,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,855,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,264,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,114.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares worth $370,371. 31.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Nerdy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,996 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in Nerdy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,784,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 174,786 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Nerdy by 15.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.