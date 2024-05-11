Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SLDP. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Solid Power stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 million. Research analysts predict that Solid Power will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 692,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,966.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Solid Power by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Power by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

