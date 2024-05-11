Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 14th

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE NNI opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Nelnet will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

