Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 14th

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.
Nelnet Trading Up 10.7 %
NYSE NNI opened at $109.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. Nelnet has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Nelnet Company Profile
Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.
