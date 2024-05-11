Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $107.18 and last traded at $106.28, with a volume of 40614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.55.

The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $579.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NNI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nelnet by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Nelnet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a current ratio of 35.15.

About Nelnet

(Get Free Report)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.