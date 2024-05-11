NET Power (NPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NET Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NPWR opened at $10.61 on Friday. NET Power has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Get NET Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays began coverage on NET Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.