NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NetEase by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NetEase by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. The company has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

