NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.60

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 11994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

