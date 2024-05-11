New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE PINS opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01.
Several research firms have commented on PINS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.26.
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,431 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
