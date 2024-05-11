New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 47.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFB has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $659.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

