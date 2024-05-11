Nicholas George Pappas Sells 6,000 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas George Pappas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $10,870.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Nicholas George Pappas sold 1,300 shares of Heritage Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $9,178.00.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $269.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 110.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 372,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228,655 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

