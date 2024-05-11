NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.26.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

