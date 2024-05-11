Nintendo Co., Ltd. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Nintendo’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nintendo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 29.25%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nintendo by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Nintendo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

