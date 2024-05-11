NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NI. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after buying an additional 612,919 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of NiSource by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,786,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,980,000 after buying an additional 568,980 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $13,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NiSource by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,191,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,014,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource Stock Down 0.8 %

NI stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.66.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.