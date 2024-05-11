Nitin Kaushal Sells 22,240 Shares of High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 22,240 shares of High Tide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$72,724.80.

High Tide Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their price target on shares of High Tide from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, High Tide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.90.

