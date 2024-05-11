Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of €1.75 to €1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr or €3.136 billion to €3.166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.890-1.950 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

