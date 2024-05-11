Nordson Co. (NDSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Nordson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $278.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a 1 year low of $208.90 and a 1 year high of $279.38.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

