NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) VP Sells $80,049.75 in Stock

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

