NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $100.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

