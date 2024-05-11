Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $71.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $64.56 and last traded at $64.43. 1,697,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,403,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.68.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

