ON24’s (ONTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. ON24 has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $84,564.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,570 shares of company stock valued at $648,511 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 856.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 420,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

