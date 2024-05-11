Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPRO. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a current ratio of 13.14.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 13.31%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Open Lending by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

