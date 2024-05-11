Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

