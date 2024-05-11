Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 485980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSCR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
Oscar Health Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
