Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as high as $21.41 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 485980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSCR. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,846,000 after purchasing an additional 337,850 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $47,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,837 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 491,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. increased its position in Oscar Health by 91.9% during the third quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 1,337,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

